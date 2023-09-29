PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a six-year hiatus, the Ringling Brothers Circus is coming back and it’s making a stop in Providence.

The show will be at the Amica Mutual Pavillion on April 26-28, 2024.

There won’t be any animals after it was reborn as a high-octane family event with highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on trampolines.

The show will include performers on a triangular high wire 25 feet off the ground, crisscrossing flying trapeze artists, a spinning double wheel powered by acrobats and BMX trail bikes, unicycle riders and skateboarders doing flips and tricks.

The tour kicks off in Louisiana this weekend.