WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man has the chance to win the $1 million prize in the next season of ‘Survivor.’

Bruce Perreault, 46, will battle against 17 other castaways stranded on the islands of Fiji in season 44 of the show. Contestants are divided into three tribes of six. At the end of the season, the Sole Survivor claims the prize money.

Perreault, an insurance agent, said he felt ready to apply because of his experience living in the foster care system for five years.

“You gotta be a chameleon, you have to be able to adapt, you have to be able to formulate to what’s going on, change your colors if you need to,” Perreault said.

The two-hour premiere airs March 1 at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12.