WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is getting another chance to compete on the show ‘Survivor’ after an early exit this season.

During the opening challenge, Bruce Perreault, 46, dove head-first into a beam. He continued to play but eventually collapsed and blacked out in the middle of the contest.

The medical team was able to get Perreault conscious again, however, that night he started to experience a lot of pain, forcing him to be pulled from the game.

‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst spoke about Perreault on the first episode of his new podcast.

“In the spirit of what Survivor is all about, getting up off the couch, leaving your ordinary world behind, your family, your friends, left to fend for yourself in the jungle and say yes to adventure, I don’t think Bruce got his fair share of ‘Survivor,'” Probst said.

“So, here’s the announcement. We are officially inviting Bruce to play ‘Survivor’ again,” he continued.

It’s unclear which season he will come back to play in.