RI Comic Con returning to Providence after pandemic-related hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Get your costumes ready.

Rhode Island Comic Con is making a comeback this November as one of the first major events in the state since the pandemic shut everything down last year.

The three-day convention is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 5. Press Relations Manager Susan Soares tells 12 News 90,000 people are expected to attend.

“We are running our show at full capacity,” Soares said.

Soares said she expects this to be their best year yet, especially after the pandemic canceled last year’s convention.

“We have been brainstorming this event for the past year and a half,” Soares said. “We had fans waiting and waiting and waiting for us to open, so we have an amazing show this year.”

Soares said Rhode Island Comic Con will honor tickets from last year’s canceled convention, as well as those purchased for other events such as Terror Con.

While the convention will not be asking for proof of vaccination due to logistical reasons, Soares said everyone will be required to wear face masks.

Soares said she doesn’t expect the mask requirement to spoil the fun.

“[Attendees] are creating them to match their costumes,” Soares said. “We have seen so many folks doing that.”