PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ray LaMontagne fans will have to wait to see the folk artist.

The concert was slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

According to PPAC, the concert was postponed due to an illness within the touring party. A new date will be announced.

Tickets for the original show will be honored on the rescheduled date.

LaMontagne is a Grammy-winning New Hampshire native currently on The Monovision Tour.