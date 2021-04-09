Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

by: JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home April 2.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had earlier said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed.

