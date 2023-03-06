PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Theater fans will soon find out what’s in store for the upcoming Broadway season at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton and PPAC Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq., will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the 2023-2024 lineup of shows.

12 News plans to live stream the announcement right here on WPRI.com.

The current season will wrap up with The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Saturday, followed by Hadestown March 21-26, Six April 11-23, and Beetlejuice April 25-30.

PPAC says subscriptions are on sale now. Call the box office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) to learn more.