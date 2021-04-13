PPAC to announce plans for 2021/22 Broadway season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Theater fans rejoice! The Providence Performing Arts Center plans to announce its 2021/22 Broadway series at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

In November, PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton announced the venue would not host any Broadway shows until late fall 2021. PPAC had planned to hold its 2020/2021 Broadway season from January through June 2021, but were forced to further postpone it after the national touring industry updated its plans.

Performances of “Dear Evan Hansen” were previously rescheduled for Oct. 2021, while the Tony Award-winning musical and pop culture phenomenon “Hamilton” is scheduled to return to PPAC from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12, 2021.

Subscribers for the 2020/2021 season will retain their seats for the 2021/2022 season, according to PPAC.

Further questions can be directed to the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or box_office_questions@ppacri.org.