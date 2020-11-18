PPAC: No Broadway shows until late fall 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Performing Arts Center will not host any performances of Broadway shows until late next fall, President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton announced Wednesday.

PPAC had originally planned to hold its 2020/2021 Broadway season from January through June 2021. But in a video released Wednesday morning, Singleton said they were forced to once again reschedule due to the national touring industry’s decision to reset their plans for the winter and beyond.

“PPAC is currently working on a revised Broadway schedule which is expected to run from the late fall of 2021 through the middle of 2022,” he said. “We will share a new schedule for the 2021/2022 Broadway Season as soon as we are able.”

The video also features industry insiders Meredith Blair and Sue Frost, who explain the decision process.

Watch the full announcement above.

PPAC’s upcoming Broadway series was set to include performances of “The Prom,” “Oklahoma!,” “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “My Fair Lady” and “Mean Girls.”

Broadway specials “Jersey Boys” and “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” were also expected to return to PPAC in the spring, while “Dear Evan Hansen” was already postponed until Oct. 2021.

Performances of the Tony Award-winning musical and pop culture phenomenon “Hamilton” are currently scheduled from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12, 2021.

Subscribers for the 2020/2021 season will retain their seats for the 2021/2022 season, according to PPAC.

Learn More: PPAC 2020/2021 FAQs »

Further questions can be directed to the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or box_office_questions@ppacri.org.