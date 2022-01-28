PPAC cancels Saturday performances of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ due to winter storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A significant winter storm in the forecast has prompted the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to cancel two shows on Saturday.

Ticket holders for the 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances of Jesus Christ Superstar will automatically be refunded through their original method of payment, PPAC said. No further action is needed.

“The safety of our audiences, cast, and crew remains our top priority. We regret any disappointment this scheduling change has created for patrons,” the venue said in a news release.

Ticket holders with questions can contact the PPAC Box Office at box_office_questions@ppacri.org.

