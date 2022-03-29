PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Theater fans will find out Tuesday morning what’s coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in the coming months.

PPAC has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference to unveil the lineup for its 2022-2023 Broadway season.

12 News plans to live stream the announcement right here on WPRI.com.

PPAC President & CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton and PPAC Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq., will be making the announcement.

After the pandemic kept the curtains drawn for months, PPAC opened back up in the fall and hosted such shows as Hamilton, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Rent, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen is set to take the stage next week, followed by My Fair Lady, Blue Man Group, and Jersey Boys later in the spring.