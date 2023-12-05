FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Pop rock singer P!NK is bringing her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour to Foxboro next summer.

P!NK unveiled the second leg of her record-breaking tour Tuesday, which includes a stop at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 21. She will be joined by Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp.

The singer will perform a number of her biggest hits, including “So What,” TRUSTFALL,” “Raise Your Glass,” “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Her high-flying performance will also feature aerial acrobatics, dance routines and vibrant costume changes.

Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.