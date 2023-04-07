PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 401.

Pitbull will make his debut in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP) on Friday, May 26.

The Grammy-winning superstar has dozens of number-one hits, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications and more than 25 million album sales.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the AMP’s box office.

Presale tickets will be available at noon Friday. The pre-sale code will be on the AMP’s social media pages.

The concert is part of the arena’s 50th anniversary celebration.