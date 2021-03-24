Pandemic a showstopper for some movie theaters, while others begin to reopen

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The pandemic continues to take a toll on movie theaters, at times with permanent consequences.

Rhode Islanders hoping to catch a movie now have fewer options with theaters in Warwick and South Kingstown deciding to remain closed for good.

Cinemas 8 in South Kingstown took to social media Tuesday saying the pandemic has made it economically impossible to reopen.

The Showcase Cinemas location at the Warwick mall has also decided to not reopen after closing last March due to COVID-19.

Further down the road on Quaker Lane, Showcase’s other Warwick location remains open, according to its website.

The Providence Place Mall Cinemas and Imax is also open for business with tickets available for movies beginning Thursday.

Moviegoers in Middletown will be able to head to Island Cinemas who say they plan to reopen next week with a limited schedule running Fridays through Sundays.

Regal Cinemas, the nation’s second largest movie theater chain, announced Tuesday they would begin reopening theaters April 2. There is a location in Swansea.

Avon Cinema in Providence reopened at the end of the summer and continues to be showing movies daily.

While most places had to remain closed, drive-in movie theaters were able to reopen in May of last year. Rustic Drive-In’s Facebook page hints they will open for their 2021 season sometime in April.