NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman from North Smithfield will make her debut on the popular game show “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night.

“It was really hard to keep everything quiet and not shout it from the rooftops – I’m going to be on Jeopardy!” Meghan Mello told 12 News.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” she said. “I had my childhood best friend say, ‘Wow, this has been a dream of yours forever,’ and I haven’t talked to her since I was 11 or 12, that just shows you how long I’ve been trying for it.”

After a quiz and two online auditions, Mello got the call to come on the show while she was on the way to work.

“You get the call and your caller ID says Sony Picture Studios and you say, ‘Work can wait.’ I was in my office and I was shaking and I was so excited,” she recalled.

Mello said her years of doing gymnastics kept her nerves and emotions in check, but the thing that meant most to her was the love and support from her family.

“My husband couldn’t be prouder. He was just over the moon, he is just so happy for me,” she said.

Mello’s father was also in the studio audience during the show’s taping.

“I think my dad was more nervous for me, but it was really cool to look out and see he was there by my side,” she said.

Mello said anyone wanting to take the leap of faith and audition should go for it.

“Regardless of what happens, it’s an experience of a lifetime and I just tried to enjoy the ride as much as I can,” she said.

Mello said she’ll be celebrating with friends and loved ones at her local trivia spot.

Watch Jeopardy! tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WPRI 12 to see how Mello fared on the show.