No mention of 38 Studios in trailer for ‘Amalur’ remake

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A trailer released Tuesday for “Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning,” a remaster of the only game 38 Studios ever released, makes no mention of the defunct video game company.

THQ Nordic plans to release “Re-Reckoning” on PS4, XBox One and PC on Sept. 8. According to the trailer, a brand new expansion for the game will follow sometime next year.

The original “Kingdoms of Amalur” was developed by 38 Studios subsidiary Big Huge Games. It was released in February 2012, just months before 38 Studios declared bankruptcy.

THQ Nordic acquired “Kingdoms of Amalur” and the unfinished “Project Copernicus” in 2018, as part of Rhode Island’s liquidation of 38 Studios’ assets.

Tuesday’s trailer includes Big Huge Games’ logo and credits it as the RPG’s original developer.