NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — After music fans were treated to some great performances and surprise guests at last weekend’s Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park is once again buzzing with activity.

The Newport Jazz Festival began Friday and runs though Sunday. The lineup features dozens of performers including Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, and a tribute to George Wein by Trombone Shorty, Hiromi and others.

Single-day tickets are still available. The box office opens at 9 a.m. each day and the music begins at 11 a.m.

The festival also features food and craft vendors, plus beer and wine gardens that open at noon.

Be sure to pack sunscreen since the weather forecast calls for sunny and very warm conditions, with a passing shower possible late in the evening.