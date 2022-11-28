FOXBORO, mass. (WPRI) — Heavy metal giants Metallica announced plans to play two shows at Gillette Stadium in 2024.

The shows will be Friday, August 2, and Sunday, August 4.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. Two-day tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Dec. 2, then single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20.

The shows are part of the band’s M72 World Tour. The support acts include Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Architects, Greta Van Fleet, Ice Nine Kills, and Mammoth WVH.

The band said a portion of the proceeds will go to their All Within My Hands Foundation.

For more information, visit the band’s website.