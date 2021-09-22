Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ goal: maintaining its integrity

by: LYNN ELBER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Mayim Bialik hosting the game show series “Jeopardy!,” on Aug. 24, 2021. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy! via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik knew she’d be busy around this time of year, but not this busy.

Besides returning to production on her Fox comedy series “Call Me Kat,” Bialik was recalled to duty as a “Jeopardy!” guest host in the aftermath of the messy effort to replace Alex Trebek.

Mike Richards exited as newly minted host (and producer) in August after past unsavory podcast comments came to light.

Bialik and “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings were then asked by studio Sony to fill in while its host search began anew.

She said her goal is maintaining the show’s integrity.

