Local casting director on the future of movies: ‘Things are going to change’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Movie theater parking lots are barren as they deal with closures and capacity restrictions.

Local casting director Anne Mulhall from LDI Pro says moviegoers and moviemakers alike will be forced to change as the industry moves forward.

“It looks like an amusement park that’s shut down,” she said. “It could be closed for the night or closed for the year.”

According to Mullhall, the announcement that Warner Bros. would be releasing films on a streaming service at the same time they reach theaters will impact the way they’re watched, along with what that costs.

“It’s the same growing pain that people had during silent movies into talkies,” she said.

Fewer tickets being sold could mean smaller budgets for movies, unless the money can be made elsewhere.

“What I’m suggesting is now Netflix might have to say, ‘every time you watch this, it’s going to cost a dollar,'” Mulhall said. “Who knows what it’s going to do. Everybody has to change the way we’re doing things.”

While theaters could have capacity limits for months to come, Mulhall says movie sets face the same hurdle, but that could lead to more creativity in film.

“The people who go to see those big action movies … how interesting is it for the writer to have to create that energy on a smaller scale, but that’s going to give the viewer the same excitement. To me, that’s amazing,” she said.

Mulhall said it’s possible that small neighborhood theaters could once again begin to thrive and start showing films since they create an exclusive viewing experience.

12 News reached out to theater chain Showcase Cinemas, who released a statement, saying: