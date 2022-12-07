(WPRI) — There’s some “Bad Blood” boiling between lawmakers and Live Nation Entertainment following the botched presale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “The Eras” tour.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee penned a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino Tuesday requesting a briefing on Ticketmaster’s problem-plagued presale.

The letter states that the presale ticketing process, “in which millions of fans endured delays, lockouts and competition with aggressive scammers, scalpers and bots,” raises concerns over potentially unfair and deceptive practices.

Ticketmaster was forced to cancel general ticket sales for Swift’s tour following the presale debacle due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

The decision to cancel general ticket sales sparked outrage, not only from fans who weren’t selected to participate in the presale, but also from those who did and were left empty-handed.

Ticketmaster said its “Verified Fan” presale registration system is set up to prevent scalpers and bots from scooping up tickets meant for fans.

But the unprecedented demand proved to be too much for the ticket provider, which blamed the issues on “a staggering number of bot attacks” and millions of unregistered fans attempting to access the site.

That explanation, however, doesn’t sit well with the House committee, which is questioning Ticketmaster’s bot management and ability to adequately protect fans.

The House committee wants to meet with Rapino by Dec. 15, and is asking him to not only explain what went wrong, but also outline the steps Live Nation is taking to prevent these issues from happening in the future.

On top of that, the lawmakers want to learn more about the additional fees Ticketmaster charges, dynamic pricing, ticket availability limits, restrictions on transferability, speculative ticketing, ‘Verified Fan’ requirements and efforts to stymie bots and scammers.

The briefing request comes just days after more than two dozen fans filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, accusing the world’s largest concert promoter of unlawful conduct.

Ticketmaster, which apologized to Swift fans who “had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” has not yet commented publicly on the matter.

“The Eras” tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018. The 52-show tour, which includes a stop at Gillette Stadium, kicks off in March and wraps up in August.