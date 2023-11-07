FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Kenny Chesney is going back on tour next year and is making a stop in New England.

The country star is bringing his “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” to Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said about his tour name.

“But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves,” he continued.

His tour kicks off in Tampa, Florida, on April 20, 2024, and will run through August, where he will close out the tour in Foxboro, which has become a tradition.

Chesney’s return to Gillette will mark his venue-record 22nd overall performance at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 18.