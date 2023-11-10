FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Kenny Chesney has added a second show to his stop at Gillette Stadium next summer.

The country superstar will now close out his “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” in Foxboro on Aug. 24.

Chesney originally planned on only performing at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 23, but added the second show to meet the demand of his New England fanbase.

The singer traditionally ends his tours at Gillette Stadium, which is recognized as the birthplace of his No Shoes Nation.

Chesney’s return to Gillette will mark his venue-record 22nd and 23rd overall performances at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

The nationwide tour officially kicks off on April 20 in Tampa, Florida. He will be joined by the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17.