PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Journey announced they are going on tour again, and the rock band will be making a stop in Rhode Island.

“The 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024” will be coming to the AMP on Feb. 21.

The “Don’t Stop Believin'” singers will be performing in 30 cities across the U.S. and will be joined by TOTO for the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. for the public. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Tickets will be available online only at axs.com.

Journey will also be playing in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 29.