Jimmy Buffett fans can ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ next month at PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you want to escape to Margaritaville, just head to the Providence Performing Arts Center next month.

Jimmy Buffett’s musical comedy premieres at PPAC on Sept. 29.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, the singer-songwriter said having spent plenty of time on the East Coast before, he’s excited the show kicks off its North American tour in Providence.

“I know this market pretty well, and I’m honored that y’all are the first ones to have us,” he said.

Buffet said the show brings a diverse audience and it’s mostly for all ages.

“You can plug their ears a couple times but it’s nothing really bad, you know?” he said with a laugh.

Buffett hopes—like the name of the show says—it will give the audience an escape.

“Well, I think it’s obvious in the times we live that an oasis in anybody’s life is where you can go and have two hours of fun and get away from the hectic world that we seem to be living in these days is good for everybody,” he said.

Buffett also kicks off an international tour next month. When asked if fans can expect to see him make any special appearances between tour dates, he said, “there’s a good possibility” he shows up.

As for what’s next, Buffett said he has some ideas in the works.

“I’m going to rehearsals in New York because I’m going to pitch myself as a potential part-time role where I can slip on stage. I don’t want to just come sing Margaritaville, I want to act [laughs] about that much,” he joked.

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs at PPAC Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC box office, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or by visiting ppacri.org.