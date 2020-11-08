Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died, according to the popular show. He was 80.

“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” read a tweet from the Jeopardy account.

The longtime Jeopardy! host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Trebek said he had no plans to retire and continued to host the game show.

Trebek recently announced he had been responding “exceptionally well” to treatment and hoped to mark his two-year survival in February.

The experimental immunotherapy treatment Trebek received was the same used by former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada in his fight against pancreatic cancer. The 80-year-old Reid said his disease is in remission.

Trebek said he had difficult days, calling his wife, Jean, a “saint” for her unwavering support as he’s faced moments of sadness and depression.

Trebek was the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. The quiz show resumed taping in September after shutting down during portions of the coronavirus pandemic. His his last day in the studio was October 29. Jeopardy! producers say episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air through December 25, 2020.

“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, in a news release. “Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world.”

Trebek hosted the show for nearly 37 seasons, setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show. He won 7 Emmys and was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour