PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Tuesday’s performance was canceled, Jagged Little Pill is resuming shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s show was canceled due to a technical difficulty with the set’s automation, according to PPAC.

Attendees who had tickets to Tuesday’s performance can request an exchange for another date at the PPAC Box Office. PPAC is requesting ticketholders immediately contact the Box Office at 401-421-ARTS.

Those who do not contact the Box Office by Friday will receive a full refund.

The remaining performances of the show are scheduled for: