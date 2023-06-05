(WPRI) — The Sanderson sisters are coming back yet again.

“Hocus Pocus 3” is officially in the works, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey confirmed in an interview with The New York Times.

Bailey didn’t provide any further details and his comments were brief: “Yes, ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is happening.”

The news comes after “Hocus Pocus 2,” which was released last year, set a record on streaming charts with 2.7 billion minutes of viewing.

The sequel was filmed in parts of Rhode Island including on Federal Hill, Chase Farm in Lincoln, where a Colonial-era town was built, LaSalle Academy in Providence, and Washington Square in Newport.