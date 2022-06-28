PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Sanderson sisters are officially back.

Disney released its first teaser trailer on Tuesday for Hocus Pocus 2 — the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy.

“Lock up your children,” Bette Midler’s character Winifred shouts. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, described as three child-hungry witches who are looking to wreak havoc on the world.

This time, the Sanderson sisters are brought back to present day by three young women, who throughout the movie must figure out how to stop them.

The sequel was filmed in locations around Rhode Island including on Federal Hill, Chase Farm in Lincoln – where a Colonial-era town was built – LaSalle Academy in Providence, and Washington Square in Newport.

The movie is set to be released on Disney+ on Sept. 30.