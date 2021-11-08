Hocus Pocus 2 filming in Newport; here’s a closer look at the set

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Washington Square is starting to look less like Newport and more like Salem as crews transform it for Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2, which is expected to film there over the next few days.

Many onlookers stopped by to check out the set and take pictures as word about the location spread online.

The film, which is due out next year, began filming in Rhode Island last month. For a couple of days, it was at La Salle Academy in Providence, and this past weekend, the crew was seen filming in East Providence.

Detours are set up in and around Washington Square as the film crew builds the “Salem Scare Fest” in Eisenhower Park. Traffic in the area was slowed on Monday but still flowing, and parking was very limited.

Tom Shevlin, the city’s communications director, said the detours are expected to last through Nov. 17.

Crews are building the set of Hocus Pocus 2 in and around Washington Square in Newport.

While he couldn’t go into specifics about the production, he said those behind it first go through the Rhode Island Film and Television Office to identify potential shooting locations, then they work with the city on the specifics, including what permits they need.

Throughout the entire process, according to Shevlin, the city makes sure productions abide by all ordinances and be mindful of people who live and work in the area.