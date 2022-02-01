‘Hocus Pocus 2’ done filming, hints at release date

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Hocus Pocus 2” may have a release date.

Executive Producer Adam Shankman announced on Instagram that not only has filming wrapped on the project, but when the new film could be released.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2,” he wrote while thanking the cast and crew. “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus”

While the film’s release date has yet to be officially announced, Disney confirmed to Variety that the film will debut “at some point during the Halloween season this fall.”

Actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, described as three child-hungry witches who are looking to wreak havoc on the world.

This time, the Sanderson sisters are brought back to present day by three young women, who throughout the movie must figure out how to stop them.

The sequel was filmed in Rhode Island including on Federal Hill, Chase Farm in Lincoln, where a Colonial-era town was built, LaSalle Academy in Providence, and Washington Square in Newport.