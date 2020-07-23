‘Hamilton’ returning to PPAC in 2021

In this image released by Disney Plus, from left, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Anthony Ramos appear in a filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton.” (Disney Plus via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Tony Award-winning musical and pop culture phenomenon “Hamilton” will return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) next year, the theater announced Thursday.

Performances begin on Nov. 30, 2021, and run through Dec. 12, 2021, according to PPAC.

The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton through a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Subscription and ticket information will be announced at a later date, PPAC said.

PPAC closed the curtain on its 2020 season in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to “cautiously reopen” in 2021.