NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The production of “Good Burger 2” has wrapped in Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Film and TV Office.

The highly anticipated sequel began filming at the old Friendly’s on Mineral Spring Avenue in early May. The restaurant closed in 2019, but became unrecognizable after it was transformed into Good Burger for the upcoming movie.

Filming also reportedly took place in Providence, Warwick and East Greenwich.

Actors and comedians Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reprising their roles from the 1997 Nickelodeon movie. Thompson was spotted around Rhode Island during filming.

Paramount+ says the movie will premiere exclusively on their platform later this year.