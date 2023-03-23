FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time ever, Gillette Stadium is hosting 10 major concerts in one season.

This year’s concert series will kick off on May 19 with Taylor Swift’s first show and end on Sept. 23 with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks.

The “record-breaking season,” according to Gillette, is due in part to Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band adding a second show on Aug. 26. Tickets for that show go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Transportation to many of those shows will also be available from Providence and/or Boston. Rail service tickets will go on sale two weeks before the date of each concert. Visit the MBTA’s website for more information.

Here’s the full concert lineup: