FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium will “Forever & Always” be a special venue for Taylor Swift.

That’s because it was the first NFL stadium the singer ever headlined in her nearly 20-year career.

Swift first visited the home of the New England Patriots on July 5, 2010. The Fearless Tour was not only Swift’s first as a headliner — it also set the stage for her unmatched success.

Teresa Eichinger was there the night the singer visited Foxboro.

“We are almost the same age, so I kind of feel like everything that she has gone through, at the time she had gone through it, I have too,” Eichinger said. “I feel like I have been growing up with her. I feel like we’re friends even though we’re not.”

Swift would return to Gillette Stadium the following summer for her Speak Now World Tour. The first of her two shows would be another one for the history books, which Swifties commonly refer to as the “rain show.”

Eichinger, who’s seen all six of Swift’s tours at Gillette Stadium, remembers watching in awe as the singer continued her performance in the pouring rain.

“She just kept playing in the rain,” she recalled. “The whole stadium was still full.”

Swift has performed at Gillette Stadium 11 times throughout her career. She made history again during her reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018, when she became the first female artist to headline Gillette Stadium for three nights in a row.

Nearly 13 years later, Swifties will once again flock to Foxboro this weekend for “The Eras” tour. Swift’s three-hour setlist includes more than 40 songs from her 10 albums, including two surprise songs which the singer chooses prior to each show.

The first of Swift’s three sold-out shows is slated for Friday night. She will be joined by Pheobe Bridgers for all three nights, as well as GAYLE on Friday and Saturday and Gracie Abrams on Sunday.