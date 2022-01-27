Garth Brooks reschedules Gillette Stadium show for May; tickets on sale Friday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans who missed out on seeing country legend Garth Brooks in the fall will have another chance in the spring.

Brooks has rescheduled his concert at Gillette Stadium for May 21, 2022, after the resurgence of COVID-19 forced him to cancel his planned appearance in October.

It will be the only stop in New England on Brooks’ current tour, and also his first time in the Boston market in seven years.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, but but those looking to secure a spot can enter the virtual waiting room starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $94.95 apiece, with a limit of eight per person.

In the above video, Brooks joins 12 News at Noon to chat about the upcoming concert.