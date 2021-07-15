Garth Brooks joins 12 News to talk about his upcoming show at Gillette Stadium

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Last week country music fans in New England got some news they have been waiting a long time to hear.

Seven-time Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks will perform at Gillette for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Brooks joined 12 News This Morning on Thursday to talk about the upcoming show.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in one of three ways:

• Online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

• By calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1 (877) 654-2784

• On a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app