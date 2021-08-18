Garth Brooks cancels Gillette Stadium show, 4 others due to COVID-19 surge

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WPRI) — Fans of Garth Brooks will have to wait a little longer to see him live as the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has forced him to cancel his next five tour dates.

The country music star was scheduled to play Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, which would’ve been the first concert hosted there since before the pandemic.

In a post on his website, Brooks expressed disappointment, but said the safety of his fans and workers at the venues takes priority right now.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” the post read. “So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

All ticket holders will automatically be issued a refund through Ticketmaster, according to the post.

In addition to Foxboro, Brooks also canceled concerts in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore and Nashville.

A spokesperson for Brooks said his team will continue to monitor the virus and its impacts with the hope of eventually rescheduling these shows.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” the post read. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”