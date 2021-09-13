Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season

FILE – The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009. Barker, who retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared on the show to promote his autobiography, “Priceless Memories.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

NEW YORK (AP) — If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to shell out for an iPhone 12, there’s really only one place to shine — “The Price Is Right.”

The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating its 50th season this month and offering viewers a chance to, as always, “come on down” to win big.

To celebrate its milestone, the show this week will feature a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million.

A two-hour primetime special will air Thursday.