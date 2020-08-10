Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – (WTEN) – A major house fire has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray in Lake Luzerne, New York, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m.

In a statement, a representative of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.

Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.

Charlie Dougiell
Representitive of Rachael Ray

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour