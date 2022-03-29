FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Wednesday and Thursday nights are all right for fighting at Gillette Stadium.

Sir Elton John announced new dates for his “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,” including a second show in Foxboro on Wednesday, July 27.

John already had a show scheduled at Gillette Stadium for Thursday, July 28.

Tickets for the July 27 performance will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 6. A VIP package presale starts at 10 a.m. on March 30, which includes tour merchandise, premium seats, and backstage tours.

According to Ticketmaster, there will be other presales that begin before April 6.

Tickets for the July 28 performance have been on sale since late June.

John will begin what is the final North American leg of his farewell tour in Philadelphia on July 15 and finish in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. It will be his 2,000th concert in the U.S. at the same site of his famed 1975 performance.

To purchase tickets, visit Elton John’s website.