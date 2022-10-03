FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular artist is returning to New England for a concert next summer.

Ed Sheeran will be performing on July 1, 2023, as part of a nationwide tour announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale for American Express card members begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, at noon.

The Foxboro show will include special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.

This will be the first time in five years that Sheeran has done an American tour. He last came to Gillette Stadium in 2018 after the release of his album “Divide.”

The tour kicks off in May in Arlington, Texas, and the last show is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Inglewood, California.