FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced new supporting acts for the Gillette Stadium concerts on his “+ – = ÷ × Tour,” which will take place this weekend.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer will support Sheeran at the June 30 show.

Country music quartet Little Big Town is the new supporting act for July 1.

Both shows will still feature opening act Rosa Linn.

The original supporting act, R&B singer Khalid, was unable to perform at Sheeran’s Maryland show last weekend, according to our sister station KTSM. Sheeran announced at that concert that Khalid had been involved in a car accident.

Sheeran’s return to Gillette Stadium this weekend will be his first performance in Foxboro since 2018. Shows start at 6 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 2 p.m. and gates opening at 4 p.m.

