FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Ed Sheeran fans now have another chance to snag tickets to see him when he visits New England next summer.

The popular artist has added a second night to his stop at Gillette Stadium so more fans can attend his nationwide tour.

The second show will be on June 30 and tickets will go on sale on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the July 1 show went on sale Friday morning.

The Foxboro show will include special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.

This will be the first time in five years that Sheeran has done an American tour. He last came to Gillette Stadium in 2018 after the release of his album “Divide.”

The tour kicks off in May in Arlington, Texas, and the last show is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Inglewood, California.