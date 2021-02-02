EA Sports bringing back NCAA football

Entertainment

by: John Lynch, WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — Video game developer and publisher Electronic Arts announced that it will be developing a new NCAA college football game.

The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14.

The popular video game was on hiatus due to legal disputes between the association, Electronic Arts, college athletes, and others regarding the use of college athletes’ likenesses in video games.

No timeline has been set, but the game will appear on next generation consoles.

