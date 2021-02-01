Dustin Diamond dead at 44, TMZ reports

(WJW) — Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” has died, according to TMZ.
The 44-year-old was recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy.
TMZ reports a source close to the actor told them Diamond died Monday morning after his “condition had greatly declined since last week.”
According to TMZ, Diamond’s dad and girlfriend were by his side when he passed away.
Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.
According to Page Six, Diamond recently said his dying wish was “meet his idol Justin Chancellor, the British bassist from heavy metal band Tool,” and to visit Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in Florida.
Developing…