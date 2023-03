BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Drake and 21 Savage announced Boston is one of 29 cities they’ll be performing in.

The TD Garden will host the pair, which just released a joint album called “Her Loss,” on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

The tour will kick off in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 16 and end in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 5.

Pre-sale tickets are available today through CashApp.

This will be Drake’s first tour since 2018. For more information, head to the website.