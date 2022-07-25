(WGHP) — Actor David Warner has died at the age of 80, according to a report from the BBC.

The British actor had an expansive career in television, movies, the stage and radio, which included roles in “Titanic,” “The Omen,” “Tron,” “Doctor Who” and “Star Trek.”

He was regarded as “the finest Hamlet of his generation” when he performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Jan. 11, 1964: Actor David Warner of the Royal Shakespeare Company trying on a crown in his dressing room. (Photo by Fred Mott/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

The BBC reports that Warner had been fighting cancer.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family said: “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

According to IMDb, Warner’s most recent credits include voiceover work in the Cartoon Network series “Teen Titans GO!” and a role in “Mary Poppins Returns.” His career spanned six decades.