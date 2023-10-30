MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Creed will soon be hitting the road “With Arms Wide Open.”

The post-grunge rock band is reuniting after a 12-year hiatus for its upcoming “Summer of ’99 Tour.”

The full-scale North American tour kicks off July 17, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will wrap up on Sept. 28, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 40-date venture includes a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 21, 2024.

Creed will be joined by 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven throughout the two-month tour. 3 Doors Down will perform alongside Creed throughout the majority of the tour, while the others will join the band on select dates.

The upcoming tour follows the announcement of Creed’s highly-anticipated reunion, during which the band will perform at two sold-out festivals dubbed “Summer of ’99 Cruise.”

Creed is best known for its smash hits “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open,” “My Sacrifice” and “One Last Breath.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.