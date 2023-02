PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kevin Hart is making a stop in the capital city this spring.

The actor and comedian will perform at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP) as part of his “Reality Check” tour on Saturday, April 22.

According to the AMP, tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The Philadelphia native has starred in movies like Jumanji, Central Intelligence, and Ride Along.